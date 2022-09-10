 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand Island man wins NPCC raffle car

North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher draws the winning ticket for the 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car.

 Photo courtesy of NPCC

Jeremy Bonahoom is the winner of the 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car — a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, the college said in a press release Saturday.

His ticket was drawn during the annual Colonel Cody’s Cruise Show and Shine in Memorial Park in North Platte. Bonahoom was not present for the announcement but was notified by phone of his win.

The Cutlass is the 17th raffle vehicle produced by the college’s Transportation Division. It was restored by students in the Automotive Technology and Auto Body Technology programs.

A total of 3,721 tickets were sold this year. Proceeds will be used for scholarships for students in the college’s transportation programs and to help offset the cost of producing the next raffle car project.

