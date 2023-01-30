 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grandel’s Roofing offers free roof giveaway

The second Grandel’s Roofing and Construction Free Roof giveaway is accepting nominations through March 1.

The event offers the opportunity for a new, reliable roof and the company wants to lend a helping hand, said owner Zane Grandel in a press release.

“We are wanting to focus on a homeowner that is having hard times and in dire need of a new roof,” Grandel said. “Keeping this local and helping someone who we know is deserving is our main goal.”

For nomination process information, go to Grandel’s Roofing and Construction’s Facebook Page at facebook.com/grandelsroofingconst.llc or send email to grandelsroofingconstruction@gmail.com.

The winner will be chosen March 6 and will receive a new roof in March or April, weather permitting.

