Grandin: America needs all types of thinkers if it’s going to thrive

“Great minds think alike” is not a truism Temple Grandin subscribes to.

The renowned Colorado State University animal science professor held a packed Fox Theatre’s attention through Monday’s lunch hour — and beyond — with her life’s journey with autism and the insights it gave her into animals and the diversity of human minds.

“The thing is: We need the different kinds of thinkers, and the first step is saying that they exist,” she said in her wide-ranging talk sponsored by Mid-Plains Community College on the theme “Great Minds Are Not All the Same.”

Grandin, 75, passionately implored listeners to ensure that children and young people — autistic or not — are exposed to varieties of experiences to help them not just find their life’s work but also recognize how they think.

America isn’t making the best use of its people’s varying thinking styles, and schools too often are locked into stressing “verbal logic” thinking when students may be more attuned to visual or mathematical thinking, she said.

Visual thinkers like her, Grandin said, “often invent a lot of mechanical equipment” and are good at art, photography and “highly skilled trades.”

Mathematical minds excel at the math side of engineering, but also often in music and fields like computer programming, chemistry, physics and data analysis. Verbal thinkers can be drawn to being teachers, lawyers or salespeople, she said.

“Don’t put someone in sales in charge of (executing) a big construction project,” but they might be vital in another aspect of its success, she added.

Grandin, who also headlined an MPCC-sponsored talk Sunday night in Broken Bow, interspersed observations from her 50 years of work with the meat processing industry with encouragement for fellow people on the autism spectrum and their families.

She didn’t speak until age 4, struggled in school for many years and only began to better understand her brain wiring when she was diagnosed with Asperger syndrome well into adulthood, she said.

Further study and the evolving understanding of different varieties of autism helped her realize that not all people on the spectrum think visually as she does, she said.

“Now the thing is when a kid gets a label (as autistic), the skills tend to be really uneven,” Grandin said. “They may be an extreme visual thinker (or) an extreme mathematician. They’re not going to be good at both things.”

She lamented that many U.S. high schools have eliminated fine-arts, home skills and shop classes, saying they’re vital to the development of young people no matter how their brains work.

“Now I know here, you’ve kept a lot of shop classes,” she told the audience. “We need to expose students to things they could be good at.”

Community colleges also generally do well with training people for trades, she added.

But Grandin also recounted her conversation with a Broken Bow feedlot leader after she spoke there Sunday. “He said they don’t have any trouble getting the cowboys, but where they’re having trouble is finding the people who fix equipment.”

She warned fellow autistic people and their loved ones against letting their lives be defined by their diagnosis rather than finding ways to channel their unusually strong interests into productive and fulfilling lives.

“I’m seeing too many smart autistic kids in the basement playing video games when they should be building things,” she said.

Grandin said the medical community’s 2013 decision to group profound and high-functioning autistic people on a spectrum doesn’t always give enough attention to those who are autistic but can’t take care of themselves.

But she said a diagnosis usually is most helpful for previously undiagnosed autistic people near or already in adulthood, because it helps them better understand, build and navigate relationships.

Regardless of whether or how well they can function independently, people on the autism spectrum usually face similar social, communication and behavioral difficulties.

Young people need mentors, Grandin said, but autistic people especially need them. Mentors can help them find back doors to careers that normal educational processes might rule out, she said.

She credited people including her mother, Eustacia, a high school science teacher and a construction contractor for recognizing her gifts, steering her toward science and engineering and giving her chances to make a lasting difference.

Despite her early educational difficulties, Grandin received her doctorate in animal science in 1989 from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

More than half of all cattle handled in the U.S. livestock industry are processed through plants designed with Grandin’s insights into handling them to reduce their stress and improve their weight gain before slaughter.

Grandin, who has written several books and more than 60 peer-reviewed scientific papers on animal behavior, said she was able to design them because animals are attuned to sensory inputs and visual thinking as she is.

The 2010 HBO biopic on her life, “Temple Grandin,” was quite accurate in depicting how she thinks and how she has been able to translate it into the machines she has designed, she added.

After speaking for about 50 minutes, Grandin answered questions for about half an hour that mainly came from audience members who are autistic, live with them or otherwise help them.

She triggered enthusiastic applause when one person asked her what motivated her to achieve what she has despite being labeled as autistic.

“I wanted to prove to the world I’m not stupid,” Grandin replied. “That was my motivation.”