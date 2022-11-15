Grant provides drones for Hershey Public Schools

Hershey Public Schools received a grant to purchase 10 Pitsco drones and a competition course, according to a press release from the district.

This grant was made possible by the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund. Hershey will use the drones in science classes and the new agriculture education track.

Jeff Brittenham, science teacher, and Donavan Phoenix, agriculture teacher, were instrumental in the grant writing and the implementation of using these drones in the classroom, the release said.

Students in Phoenix’s Agriculture 8 class will learn how drones and other precision agriculture technologies assist producers. In Brittenham’s classes, the drones will be used to show real-world applications, and students will compete with a drone competition course.