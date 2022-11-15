 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Grant provides drones for Hershey Public Schools

  • 0

Hershey Public Schools received a grant to purchase 10 Pitsco drones and a competition course, according to a press release from the district.

This grant was made possible by the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund. Hershey will use the drones in science classes and the new agriculture education track.

Jeff Brittenham, science teacher, and Donavan Phoenix, agriculture teacher, were instrumental in the grant writing and the implementation of using these drones in the classroom, the release said.

Students in Phoenix’s Agriculture 8 class will learn how drones and other precision agriculture technologies assist producers. In Brittenham’s classes, the drones will be used to show real-world applications, and students will compete with a drone competition course.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Small plane crashes east of North Platte

Small plane crashes east of North Platte

Firefighters from Maxwell and Brady responded to the scene that was originally reported to be a grass fire. Law enforcement including the Nebraska State Patrol and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans feel more grateful this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News