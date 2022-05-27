Grape and Sizzle to donate to pickleball, Bridge of Hope organizations in North Platte

The Grape and Sizzle organization interviews several nonprofits each year and selects two or three to be the recipient of funds from its annual event.

This year’s event will take place at 5:30 p.m. on June 3 at Venue 304, 304 E. Fifth St., with funds going to the pickleball and Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy organizations in North Platte. There will also be an agriculture scholarship that will be awarded to a student who is going into the agriculture field following high school.

Shannon Roggow, president of Grape and Sizzle said the organization gives between $2,500 and $7,000 each year. Those funds are raised through the annual dinner and live auction.

“Grape and Sizzle was originally set up by the Cattlewomen,” Roggow said. “When the Cattlewomen (organization) joined the Cattlemen, we decided to continue and have Grape and Sizzle as a separate entity under the same guidelines the Cattlewomen set it up.”

The organization hosts one event per year for the stated purpose of raising funds for nonprofits in the area.

“New to the event this year is the platinum sponsorship,” Roggow said. “There have been businesses and people step up and we sold seven $1,000 tables, which is amazing.”

Various cuts and cooks of beef will be served along with wine, she said. Each table will have two bottles of wine along with dinner. There are also $500, $250 and $100 sponsorships that have been purchased.

“Sponsorships this year have been absolutely amazing,” Roggow said. “We are so thankful for the community, the businesses and the people that have actually stepped up and said we want to continue supporting this event.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.