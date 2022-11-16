Grass fires caused by hot wheels along Interstate 80

Two grass fires east of North Platte were caused by a semi sending sparks along Interstate 80 about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
One fire was at mile marker 184 and the other at 187. Cody Seamann, Maxwell fire chief, said the semi “must have had brake failures” that ignited the small fires.
Maxwell Fire Department extinguished both fires before they gained momentum.
