 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Grass fires caused by hot wheels along Interstate 80

  • 0
Grass fires caused by hot wheels along Interstate 80

Two grass fires east of North Platte were caused by a semi sending sparks along Interstate 80 about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. One fire was at mile marker 184 and the other at 187. Cody Seamann, Maxwell fire chief, said the semi “must have had brake failures” that ignited the small fires. Maxwell Fire Department extinguished both fires before they gained momentum.

 Job Vigil

Two grass fires east of North Platte were caused by a semi sending sparks along Interstate 80 about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

One fire was at mile marker 184 and the other at 187. Cody Seamann, Maxwell fire chief, said the semi “must have had brake failures” that ignited the small fires.

Maxwell Fire Department extinguished both fires before they gained momentum.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

How to prepare your car for winter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News