Great Plains Health Brain & Spine moves into remodeled space

Great Plains Health Brain & Spine is operating in a remodeled clinic space on the first floor of the facility’s main campus at 601 W. Leota St.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Lee Warren said the new location puts patients first.

“Our top priority is always the patients,” Warren said in a press release. “This new clinic offers a healing, restorative environment that was designed by my wife, Lisa, to put patients at ease and make patient’s visits more efficient and less stressful.

“Having our office in the same building as the lab and diagnostic imaging services will improve the patient experience and help us take better care of them”

The space is more than 3,200 square feet and features a remodeled waiting and registration area and six exam rooms. Brain & Spine patients can access the facility at the clinic’s east entrance, an area of campus where there is future opportunity.

“After we built the new hospital, we wanted to make wise use of the space we had in the original building to the east,” Great Plains Health CEO Ivan Mitchell said. “This newly designed space allows patients access to world-class neurosurgical care in a top facility led by Dr. Warren. This is the beginning of how we will update the space to best serve our patients.”

Brain & Spine patients will be able to use a temporary drop-off location in the parking lot just to the east of the building, facing the corner of Willow and Leota Streets.

A permanent east patient drop-off will be completed in the near future.

Those interested in clinic services or to make an appointment can call 308-568-8290 for additional information.