Great Plains Health denies allegations made in former cardiologist's lawsuit

Great Plains Health has denied allegations made by Richard Markiewicz and agreed with the facility's former cardiologist that a jury trial should be held in the case.

The facility's stance was filed in U.S. District Court on Oct. 5 in response to Markiewicz's suit that claims outgoing CEO Mel McNea, incoming and current CEO Ivan Mitchell and Ned Mack, head of GPH's Governance Committee, "made false and defamatory statements" about him after his firing and as he searched for future employment.

Markiewicz filed the suit on Sept. 12 and is seeking damages for lost wages. He also has asked for retractions of statements made by administration.

He was fired from the hospital on Dec. 7, 2021. In the suit, Markiewicz said he was escorted out of the building that day and his “without cause” termination resulted in the hospital paying him for a 90-day notice period. His formal termination from the hospital was in March 2022.

In the response, Great Plains Health states that Markiewicz was terminated for a legitimate, non-discriminatory reason, and that he failed to state with specificity the alleged defamatory statements.

In addition, Great Plains Health states the alleged defamatory statements were "true in substance and in fact" and also were an opinion.

Within the response, Great Plains Health admits that a letter authored by McNea and Mack and published in the North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 16, 2021, that states, "When it's necessary, we terminate employees when they don't meet our standards of professionalism and quality of care."

Great Plains Health also admitted to a Dec. 17 article in the Telegraph in which McNea is quoted as saying, "and if you have somebody that's not willing to work in a collaborative environment, for the safety of the patients they're not part of here."