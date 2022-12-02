Great Plains Health expands access to robotic procedure

Dr. Millie Erickson, board-certified urologist at Great Plains Health Urology, has completed the first aquablation therapy treatment in North Platte.

Aquablation is an innovative, robotic procedure that treats bothersome urinary symptoms in men as a result of an enlarged prostate, a condition known as benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Great Plains Health is one of two facilities in Nebraska that offers the aquablation therapy treatment, which uses a waterjet to create a channel in the prostate that helps treat urinary complaints. The procedure is minimally invasive and requires no incisions.

“I am excited to offer aquablation here at home,” Erickson said. “I heard about the procedure and looked into outcomes, backed by five years of data. While there is a risk to any surgery, aquablation therapy is successful, safe and low risk compared to other prostate surgeries.

“Best of all, patients in Greater Nebraska do not have to travel far for this high-tech procedure.”

Erickson says aquablation provides a precise, longer-lasting solution to BPH that requires less recovery time.

With these benefits, offering the procedure allows Great Plains Health to exceed patient needs.

“At Great Plains Health, we are committed to deploying the very best, innovative ways to treat patients,” Ivan Mitchell, chief executive officer, Great Plains Health, said. “We are proud to now offer this treatment in North Platte and expand access to a procedure that improves the quality of life for patients with BPH.”