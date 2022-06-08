Great Plains Health hires Summer Owen as chief financial officer

Following a nationwide search, Great Plains Health has announced the hiring of Summer Owen as chief financial officer starting next Monday.

Owen has 18 years of experience in health care finance, including eight years as chief financial officer with LifePoint Health in Fort Morgan, Colorado.

“Summer has a true talent for driving financial performance and process improvement,” CEO Ivan Mitchell said. “She is already an asset to our team and we are confident in the wealth of knowledge and leadership she brings to Great Plains Health.”

In her previous role, Owen led financial and support operations for a 50-acute-bed hospital, geriatric behavioral health unit, home care agency and multi-specialty physician group with multiple outreach locations.

Owen’s specialties include operations management, budgeting, capital planning and cost containment.

“Joining the team at Great Plains Health is an exciting step,” Owen said. “I am impressed by this organization’s commitment to the health and well-being of greater Nebraska. I am eager to contribute to the continued success of Great Plains Health and this community.”

Owen holds a Master of Business Administration degree in finance and accounting from Regis University and a Bachelor of Science degree in business from the University of Phoenix. She is also a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and Healthcare Financial Management Association.