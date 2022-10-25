 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Great Plains Health holding active-shooter response exercise on Friday

An active-shooter response drill will be held Friday at the North Platte Health Pavilion. 

The event is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and is sponsored by Great Plains Health in partnership with the North Platte Fire and Rescue, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol. 

There will be an increased presence of emergency vehicles and personnel at the pavilion, and areas that may be impacted by the exercise also include the hospital and emergency department. 

Signs will be posted throughout the health pavilion to inform people that the exercise is being held. Normal hospital operations will continue during the event. 

The drill will help all partners evaluate their response in the event an active shooter enters a Great Plains Health facility. 

“Sadly, we see these types of events happening across the country in many different types of settings, including hospitals," said Clint Brady, Great Plains Health emergency management coordinator, in a media release. “This type of training is crucial to prepare our staff to respond in a way that saves lives and mitigates tragedy.”

