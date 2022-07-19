Great Plains Health hosts Summer Engage Health Science Academy for North Platte students

Middle School students from North Platte Public Schools are participating in a hands-on Summer Engage Health Academy hosted by Great Plains Health on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The collaboration between GPH and NPPS aims to empower middle school students to learn more about multiple careers in health sciences. Students engaged in simulations and hands-on learning to discover various healthcare fields.

Terri Burchell, NPPS Foundation director, said the program came was funded by a $130,000 grant Great Plains Health received. GPH was one of two recipients in 2021 for the Developing Youth Talent Initiative Grants provided by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

“Business and industry has to have that education component on it, so this was a piece of the grant with our zSpace Labs that both the hospital and Adams (Middle School) eighth grade students get to participate in,” Burchell said. “We figured how else can we expand that exposure to the zSpace Labs and to health care careers, so we came up with doing a summer academy.”

Burchell said the hospital pulled all the pieces together and on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, about 30 students are participating in the program.

Tina Pate, chief nursing officer at GPH, said the program exposes students to a variety of careers.

"Our industry needs passionate and curious professionals and this camp sparks interest in all types of healthcare specialties and skills," Pate said. "These students are the next generation of healthcare leaders and Great Plains Health couldn't be prouder to partner with NPPS to provide this opportunity."

Chastity Orr, clinical manager for Telehealth spoke to the students about the program.

“Most of them are used to Zoom, but this is a little more advanced in being able to assess a patient,” Orr said. “I let them play with my robot a little bit, including my computer, which will allow them to move the robot’s head up and down, zoom in on their classmates.”

She said the robot allows medical staff to listen to heart and lung sounds and abdominal sounds.

“It has an otoscope hooked up to it so they can look at ears, nose and throat, too,” Orr said. “You can get a full assessment except for palpitations on one of these robots.”

The robot is set up at GPH and the staff connects with doctors at Omaha, Lincoln, Oklahoma or wherever the doctor is located, Orr said.

“For nephrology, pulmonology, infectious diseases, when our doctors are not available, other doctors will cover for the local doctors,” Orr said, “so the patient can remain at Great Plains Health and continue to get good care.”

Casey Fowler, physician assistant in orthopedics talked about his profession and how they help people through injuries.

“We’ve got some interesting x-rays and videos so hopefully we’ll keep their attention,” Fowler said. “It’s just to give the kids an introduction to health careers. A lot of the people drive by the hospital and don’t know what’s going on in here, so we are trying to introduce them to the things that we do here.”

Mary Roberts, GPH Marketing manager, said there were 19 departments involved in the academy.

“We had everything from our lab and the students being able to swab different items and see different germs and bacteria, to our sports medicine and therapy doing exercises with our students and showing how they use their body.” Roberts said. “The cath lab was an exciting one where students were able to use special equipment to simulate putting a catheter in.”

Burchell said that although this year the focus was with North Platte Public Schools, she is hoping the program will be expanded to other area schools next year.