Great Plains Health implements temporary visitor restrictions

Great Plains Health has implemented a temporary visitor policy beginning immediately that restricts visitors ages 12 and younger.

The temporary policy comes after a rise of respiratory illnesses in the region, including influenza, RSV and COVID-19.

“These restrictions are part of our effort to help protect the most vulnerable patients in our community,” Misti Hutchison, senior director of nursing, said. “These viruses spread easily and can cause significant illness and, in certain cases, lead to prolonged hospitalization or death.” Hutchison added, “We know that in every situation there are special circumstances, and exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis.”

The remainder of the visitation policy for Great Plains Health remains unchanged and can be viewed on the website at gphealth.org/visitors.

All visitors are still expected to wear a mask during the duration of their visit. Great Plains Health requires visitors to monitor symptoms of illness and refrain from visiting if they:

Have a positive test for COVD-19 in the last 10 days.

Have a pending COVID-19 test.

Have symptoms of COVID-19, including chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

These updates to the visitor policy are comparable to counterparts across the state and meet the requirements set by federal regulatory bodies, including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.