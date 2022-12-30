Great Plains Health now offers robotic-assisted knee replacement option

Patients seeking a knee replacement in North Platte now have another option for the procedure at Great Plains Health.

Dr. Evan Correll and Dr. Nathan Jacobson, orthopaedic surgeons at Great Plains Health Orthopaedics, have completed the first robotic-assisted knee replacements.

The Zimmer-Biomet ROSA Knee System is a robotic surgical assistant that, alongside orthopaedic surgeons, helps provide precise knee-replacement procedures, Great Plains Health announced in a Dec. 30 press release.

Just like traditional knee-replacement surgery, the robotic-assisted procedure aims to ease pain and increase range of motion. The robotic-assisted procedure is another route that patients can consider as they work with their doctors to determine the best path for them.

“The ROSA technology is cutting edge, and we have it right here in Greater Nebraska,” Jacobson said. “The robotic-assisted system is another way that we can care for our patients with the goal of improving long-term total joint outcomes.”

The ROSA is a comprehensive knee system that incorporates personalized implants and precise implementation, the hospital said. The system provides data before, during and after the procedure that can help optimize care.

“Your orthopaedic surgeon is in the operating room performing the entire surgery just as before,” Correll said. “The ROSA robotic system allows us to collect data so that we better understand the patient’s specific alignment and ligamentous stability. ROSA then allows us to adjust implant position and give the patient a personalized surgery that aims to result in faster recovery and longer implant longevity.”

Based on patients’ individual needs, Correll, Dr. J.D. Hannah, Jacobson and Dr. Mandip Singh can perform either a traditional knee replacement or robotic-assisted procedure.

Orthopaedic options are continuing to expand in North Platte. In addition to robotic-assisted joint replacements, Great Plains Health has started same-day discharge.

The ambulatory surgery center has also started partial and total joint replacements in some cases. Great Plains Health plans to utilize ROSA technology to its fullest extent and expand the robotic-assisted surgery option to knee, hip and shoulder replacements in the future.

The ROSA joins other robotic technology at Great Plains Health, including the DaVinci robotic surgical system and Aquablation therapy.

“At Great Plains Health, we are always looking for ways to be innovative and serve our patients in the best way possible,” said Ivan Mitchell, chief executive officer. “We are pleased to add this technology to the care we provide our patients close to home.”