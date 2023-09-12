Great Plains Health and Lincoln County Kids Safe are partnering to give demonstrations on how to properly secure car seats.

From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, car seat inspectors with LinCKS will be in the GPH parking lot adjacent to Francis Street.

People are encouraged to drive up to the car seat checking station for inspections by safety experts who will judge the seat placement and fitting.

They will also pass out informational material provided by State Farm.

Technicians will make recommendations based on what is a safer alternative, if there are any, said Serena Findley, car seat passenger safety technician.

She said the most common mistake parents make when installing a car seat is placing their car seats for kids in the wrong direction. Kids need to be rear-facing when younger than 2.

“The force of a car crash is absorbed to the shell of their seat when they’re rear facing. And when they are forward facing that force actually goes into their harness which puts added pressure to their head and neck.”

She said she recommends keeping the car seat rear facing as long as the car seat manufacture allows. It’s generally safer in an accident to have that shock absorbed by the seat.

Another common mistake parents make is mismatching seat size and child size.

“We see kids getting in to boosters way too early,” she said.

Parents also need to pay attention to whether their kids are sitting properly in their seat and not moving their seatbelts around.

“We also want to make sure the parents know how to install their car seats,” she said.

The car seat inspections are funded by a grant from Safe Kids with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.