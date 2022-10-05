Great Plains Health receives statewide excellence award

Great Plains Health in North Platte earned the 2022 Quest for Excellence award from the Nebraska Hospital Association in the non-critical access hospital division, demonstrating its commitment to emergency and heart attack patient care.

“Quality and patient care is our top priority — always,” Barb Petersen, the hospital's chief quality officer, said in a press release. “It is an honor to receive this award because it is a testament to the expertise and efforts of our team.”

A team of physicians and professionals across departments at Great Plains Health won the award for improving patient flow in the emergency department when patients arrive with chest pain.

“We wanted to develop a process that helps us identify a heart attack sooner, as well as decrease the amount of time a patient is under observation for these symptoms if observation is not really needed,” Dr. James Smith, emergency medicine, said.

The team created an algorithm that uses multiple methods to assess patients’ heart attack symptoms, including a high-sensitivity cardiac troponin assay, a diagnostic H.E.A.R.T. score and a coronary CT angiogram.

“In other words, we are now using a standardized procedure with multiple layers to assess patients’ heart attack symptoms,” said Dr. Azariah Kirubakaran, Great Plains Health Heart Institute. “This process helps us know what type of care our patients need, whether it is admitting them to the hospital for care or observation, or releasing them home for follow-up with their provider if they are very low risk.”

Smith added that the protocol has the potential to reduce emergency department crowding and hospital admission rates for low-risk patients.

“This all goes back to our desire to best help our patients and care for them at the highest level appropriate for their situation,” Smith said. “I couldn’t be more pleased with this team’s work to fine-tune such an innovative and collaborative process.”