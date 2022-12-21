Great Plains Health recognized for antibody treatments

Great Plains Health received the 2022 Distinguished Service Award for its innovative method of effective, meaningful antibody treatments to vulnerable patients.

The award given from the Nebraska Infection Control Network recognized GPH for its work in the midst of the COVD-10 pandemic, the hospital said in a press release.

Rather than bringing elderly COVID-19 patients into the hospital for the bamlanivimab antibody treatment and exposing them to more germs, a Great Plains Health nursing team drove to long-term care facilities across the state to administer the COVID-19 therapeutics directly to patients who needed them.

The antibodies, when administered soon after infection through an intravenous infusion, can lessen the effect of COVID-19 symptoms.

This creative strategy, first implemented in November 2020, helped improve access to valuable treatment and provided treasured connection with others, according to a press release announcing the award.

Heather Jensen, outreach coordinator at Great Plains Health, helped to facilitate the initiative.

“We wanted to lessen the effects of COVID-19 for our patients, but the human connection was just as meaningful,” Jensen said. “Little things, like talking to a woman about her grandchildren, or playing card games with a woman who had been in isolation for months, was fulfilling for patients and nursing staff alike.”

Phyllis Mackley, Great Plains Health Orthopaedics, helped administer the treatments.

“I like starting IVs, so I knew I could help,” Mackley said. “I didn’t know what I was getting myself into, but we saw the struggle of how they were trying to handle COVID-19 in long-term care facilities. It was hard for patients, staff and families. I wanted to lend a helping hand.”

The team's work enabled 84% of eligible patients to receive an antibody treatment within 24 hours after testing positive for COVID-19.

“The value of being an independent hospital was very evident because we could be nimble and adapt,” Jensen said. “We are a small team that was able to come to a solution and act quickly.”

Physicians, nurses, administration and employees from every department of Great Plains Health worked together to make treatment accessible for patients in this way, Jensen added.

By January 2021, 485 patients had been treated, with a median age of 76.

COVID-related hospitalizations at the 14-day follow-up point were 4.2% compared to an all-cause rate of 6.04%.

“Though the approach appeared to require nursing staff that we could not spare, the actual outcome was a reduced burden on our ER, ICU and medical surgical nurses, respiratory therapists, providers and all staff,” said Pharmacy Director Jason North.

North acknowledged the leadership and expertise of Dr. Eduardo Freitas, an infectious disease specialist, in monitoring cutting-edge COVID-19 treatments, providing and approving treatment protocols, and supporting local efforts.

Freitas said the treatments were important in the overall strategy to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

“I am proud to be a part of the team at Great Plains Health and I know that these efforts saved lives,” Freitas said. “We didn’t wait to convene and create an action plan. We knew the sooner that we administered this treatment to COVID-19 patients in long-term care facilities, the sooner we could help our community.”