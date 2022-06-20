Great Plains Health Rheumatology moving to new location

Beginning Monday, Great Plains Health Rheumatology is moving to 516 W. Leota St. June 27.

The new location is across the street from the main hospital in the former Great Plains Heath Brain and Spine Clinic.

“We are excited to welcome our patients into this new rheumatology clinic space,” Dr. Kristin Lake, rheumatologist, said in a press release. “Our team is growing and it’s a reflection of how we listen to the needs of our community. Our team is focused on making an impact on the lives of our patients.”

This move allows for more clinic space and the opportunity to accommodate a new addition to Great Plains Health Rheumatology.

Dr. Nadia Elias is joining Dr. Kristin Lake and Monica Patin in late July. Elias is a fellowship-trained rheumatologist.

“It’s an exciting time at Great Plains Health Rheumatology as we move and add a new physician to the team,” Ivan Mitchell, CEO, said. “Dr. Lake is a wonderful physician that puts patients first and Dr. Elias shares that same passion for high-quality, compassionate care.”

An open house for the new location is at 1:30 p.m. July 21. Light refreshments will be available.

To make an appointment or for more information, call 308.568.4800.