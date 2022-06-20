 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Great Plains Health Rheumatology moving to new location

  • 0
Great Plains Health Rheumatology moving to new location

Great Plains Health Rheumatology is moving into this building at 516 W. Leota St., the former location of GPH Brain and Spine Clinic

 Photo courtesy of Great Plains Health

Beginning Monday, Great Plains Health Rheumatology is moving to 516 W. Leota St. June 27.

The new location is across the street from the main hospital in the former Great Plains Heath Brain and Spine Clinic.

“We are excited to welcome our patients into this new rheumatology clinic space,” Dr. Kristin Lake, rheumatologist, said in a press release. “Our team is growing and it’s a reflection of how we listen to the needs of our community. Our team is focused on making an impact on the lives of our patients.”

This move allows for more clinic space and the opportunity to accommodate a new addition to Great Plains Health Rheumatology.

Dr. Nadia Elias is joining Dr. Kristin Lake and Monica Patin in late July. Elias is a fellowship-trained rheumatologist.

“It’s an exciting time at Great Plains Health Rheumatology as we move and add a new physician to the team,” Ivan Mitchell, CEO, said. “Dr. Lake is a wonderful physician that puts patients first and Dr. Elias shares that same passion for high-quality, compassionate care.”

People are also reading…

An open house for the new location is at 1:30 p.m. July 21. Light refreshments will be available.

To make an appointment or for more information, call 308.568.4800.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deuel County clerk arrested

Deuel County clerk arrested

Authorities arrested the Deuel County clerk Tuesday, accusing her of purchasing more than $18,000 worth of personal items with the county’s credit card.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Why this one thing can bring us closer to ultra-fast travel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News