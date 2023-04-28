On two separate occasions in one week, Great Plains Health security guards sprang into action to help patients who arrived at the hospital in distress.

Terry Alley, John Pettit, Skylar Kendall and Nate Paxton are credited for their quick actions in saving the lives of Rick Bialek and a second person whose name was not released.

In a press release, GPH said its security guards are trained in basic life support. The procedure focuses on cardiopulmonary resuscitation, automated external defibrillators and relieving airway obstructions.

Until these back-to-back instances, GPH security guards had never needed to use BLS skills in real time. Regardless, they were prepared when the moment arrived, and their skills helped save lives.

Bialek, a 43-year-old father, husband and North Platte resident, woke up at 1:30 a.m. on April 10 and realized he was having a heart attack. His wife drove him to the emergency department, where he made it to the entrance before collapsing. Kendall and Paxton were the first to respond.

“Paxton came out with me and he grabbed the AED while registration and I radioed to the nurses,” Kendall said. “I checked for a carotid pulse and found none, while observing the patient's neck changing color.”

Kendall said the nursing staff advised to get the patient on the bed for transport and Paxton started CPR on the way to the trauma room.

“I don't remember any of it, but I want to say, ‘Thank you,’” Bialek said.

Pettit responded to the other instance where a patient needed help before even entering the hospital doors, and says his response was instinct.

“It's important to be trained and know what you're doing,” Pettit said. “It's good to know that I am prepared to do CPR. It makes us proud that we could do that for someone.”

The hospital said the two patients are alive because the security guards did not hesitate in a moment of urgency.

“In an emergency situation, every second counts, so it is essential to have the right skills and judgement,” Tina Pate, chief nursing officer, said. “These guards were trained in BLS, which is training that anyone in our community can get.”

She said the training is not exclusive to nurses or physicians and GPH encourages community members to learn the lifesaving skills at Friends and Family CPR.

Community groups can contact Heather Jensen, outreach coordinator, to schedule a class at 308-568-8640 or jensenh@gphealth.org.