Great Plains Health to replace old North Platte Motel 6 with sports, therapy center

Great Plains Health has announced that they will build a sports, therapy and orthopedic rehabilitation center where the old Motel 6 now stands at 1520 S. Jeffers St., in North Platte.

Demolition of the building is slated to begin in mid-February. Between now and then, GPH is partnering with North Platte Police and Fire Departments to conduct emergency training and drills in the building.

The center was part of the 2019 GPH master plan and is currently in the design phase. Once final approval is received by the GPH board, construction will begin and is estimated to take about two years.

“We look forward to an expanded therapy center that matches the high quality of care that our team provides,” said Ivan Mitchell, GPH chief executive officer. “The combination of the latest rehabilitation amenities with our highly trained staff will better serve the broad therapy needs of greater Nebraska.”

For now, “we appreciate this opportunity from Great Plains Health to conduct drills in this building,” said Deputy Police Chief Kendall Allison. “Training like this helps keep our officers’ skills sharp, (and) it helps hone our response and ultimately keep our community safe.”