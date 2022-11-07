 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Green lights at courthouse will honor veterans

The Lincoln County Courthouse will be lit up in green this week to honor veterans.

Monday, the Lincoln County commissioners approved a resolution supporting Operation Green Light for Veterans during the board's regular meeting.

The program is a national effort by county officials to light up courthouses across the country during veterans week, said Commissioner Kent Weems.

“I think it is fitting that we pay tribute to veterans across the country,” Weems said, adding that, “200,000 service members transition to civilian life annually with an estimated increase of 20% transitioning to civilian life this year.”

Chris Bruns, board chairman and a Marine veteran, said the initiative is a great show of support. 

In other business, the commissioners approved the purchase of a John Deere 672G motor grader from Murphy Tractor and Equipment for $108,500 after trade-in.

“This grader perfectly fits the application with where we’re going to put it (to use) for the county,” Highway Superintendent Jason Schultz said.

“I appreciate your attention to the budget and to try to be as frugal as possible,” Weems said. “That number is hard to ignore; that’s a good value.”

The motion included a review of the vehicle's service records by Shultz before the deal is completed.

Bids were also received from NMC Cat, all of which were higher than the bid from Murphy Tractor.

A decision on purchasing three new half-ton four-wheel-drive pickup trucks for the Department of Roads was tabled for further research. Janssen Chrysler was the only company to offer bids.

Responding to a question from Commissioner Joe Hewgley, Schultz said other dealers had been contacted.

Schultz said he would like to pursue group purchasing options before accepting the bid, so the item was postponed to Nov. 14.

In other action, the commissioners:

  • Authorized Bruns to sign a right-of-way permit submitted by Allo Communications.
  • Authorized Bruns to sign Form 35K for the annual keno filing by Lincoln County to the Nebraska Department of Revenue.
  • Denied a special designated liquor permit submitted by CJ Liquor and Tobacco for a wedding reception at CB’s Hideaway Nov. 19.
