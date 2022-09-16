 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Groseth elected to board of League of Nebraska Municipalities

Layne Groseth

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

North Platte City Administrator Layne Groseth was elected to the League of Nebraska Municipalities executive board during the group’s annual conference Friday in Lincoln.

Groseth, whom the City Council promoted from interim to permanent city administrator Sept. 6, was elected as the board’s utility representative.

He also serves as interim director of Municipal Light & Water and continues to serve as public works director.

Other west central Nebraskans on the league’s board are Oshkosh City Clerk-Treasurer LeAnn Brown and Catherine Jo Mills, chairwoman of the Ansley Village Board.

