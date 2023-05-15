An organization named Bloodstained Men protested circumcision as genital mutilation on Monday in North Platte.
David Atkinson, CEO and director, said the European medical community has condemned American doctors for tampering with the genitals of perfectly healthy children. Atkinson is from Boston, Massachusetts, and said the other folks with him on Monday are from California, Texas, Oregon and Denver.
“We’re on a two-week tour of Kansas and Nebraska to spread foreskin awareness and prevent violence against children,” Atkinson said, “because the foreskin is a normal, healthy and valuable part of the human body.”
The bloodstainedmen.com website offers information about the organization’s beliefs.