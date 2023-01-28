Guardians host 9th annual chili cook-off

The 9th annual Guardians of the Children Chili Cook-Off brought out the crowds on a cold, blustery day.

The event raises funds for programs that benefit children who have been in abusive situations. The Guardians help children in difficult circumstances and adopt them into the Guardians family while offering them a safe relationship while families go through the court process.

“Tuna” — the members only use their Road Names while interacting with the public for the Guardians group — said the chili cook-off had 15 teams participate.

“This has been a great day for chili with as cold as it is outside,” Tuna said. “We’ve had quite a few people come through today.”

The chili cook-off was the main event, but the Little G group had their own fundraiser going on at the same time.

“They’re selling cinnamon rolls and pop,” Tuna said and those funds go toward events the kids do for themselves.

The annual silent auction at the event is one of the Guardians major fundraisers for the year.

“It helps out with our mission in North Platte with educating the public and reacting to and recognizing child abuse here,” Tuna said. “We take kids who have been abused and neglected and adopt them into our family.”

The Guardians support the children through the court process.

“They’re actually part of our family until they’re 18,” Tuna said. “A lot of them grow up into adults and become big Guardians.”

The Guardians have around 45 current members.

“This is great to be able to see the public and talk to them, hang out with them,” Tuna said, “and at the same time be able to spread our mission.”