Gubernatorial candidate Brett Lindstrom 'leaning to the finish line' as he visits North Platte Friday

Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Brett Lindstrom told supporters in North Platte on Friday that he is confident of the poll numbers going into Tuesday’s primary election.

“It’s going very well,” said Lindstrom, a state senator from Omaha who is among nine candidates vying for the Republican nomination. “The numbers look good. I saw three different polls in the last two weeks where we were tied for first or in the lead.”

He made a stop at Good Life on the Bricks for a meet-and-greet during a last push — or as he put it, “leaning to the finish line” — in a campaign that started last July 15.

The Republican nominated is considered to be a three-candidate race between Lindstrom, Jim Pillen and Charles Herbster.

Lindstrom and his team left Omaha Friday morning and was expected to end the night in Broken Bow before making more campaign stops on the way back east on Saturday.

“I wouldn’t change a thing,” Lindstrom said of the campaign. “I feel very comfortable with everything we’ve done and how we’ve done it.”

He has been the subject of attack ads during the campaign that tried to paint him as a liberal for the way he voted in the Unicameral. Lindstrom said he looked as the ads as a positive.

“You wouldn’t be (the subject) of attack ads if you weren’t in the mix,” Lindstrom said. “When I saw the first one, I was actually pretty happy. We hadn’t done any polling yet but we started to get hits. Someone was polling.

“We saw (the attack ads) were coming at us hard. They doubled down, tripled and quadrupled down,” Lindstrom said. “We knew momentum was building and the numbers were looking good.”

Lindstrom said he was never interested in getting into a negative back-and-forth with his opponents as, “it isn’t very healthy with what we are trying to accomplish.”

“I don’t get caught up (in the attack ads). I don’t take it personal,” he said. “I don’t care because I know how I voted and why I voted the way I did. I think most Nebraskans can see through (the ads).”

Lindstrom said he wanted to run a positive campaign from the start.

“People have gone through a lot the last couple of years, and we see more and more negative things from the national level,” he said. “We just don’t have to do that in Nebraska. It goes back to the culture that we have, the way that I grew up here.

“I just wanted to make sure that we stayed positive,” Lindstrom said. “It just helps set the tone — on moving forward, forward thinking and looking at what we can do as a state.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.