Tuesday night was a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the organization of Habitat of Humanity in North Platte. This year will see the completion of Habitat houses Nos. 65 and 66.

It was also a program in honor of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, longtime strong supporters of Habitat for Humanity. North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher read a proclamation designating May 9 as President Jimmy Carter Day.

The legacy of the Carters “is something that needs to be shared,” said Michelle O’Dea, a member of the North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity board of directors. One way that will happen is through a mural to be unveiled on Oct. 4, the planned opening of the organization’s ReStore in the old Carhart Lumber store at Front and Sycamore.

Artists are invited to submit their designs for a mural by 4:30 p.m. June 16. The selected artist will be announced on July 28, and will receive $1,000 plus supplies.

Members of the community also have an opportunity to support the organization by purchasing bricks to be personalized with their names, names of their family members, favorite sayings, etc. The bricks will form a wall in the store and may be ordered for $100 each. The order deadline is Aug. 1.

Dalene Skates, executive director for the North Platte Habitat said the ReStore will give people an opportunity to donate good building materials, appliances and furniture for others to purchase. The receipts will provide funds to help Habitat for Humanity be sustainable well into the future.

Skates said that many other Habitat for Humanity affiliates operate ReStores, and that people have already donated many items for the local store.

Telegraph reporter Todd von Kampen shared a lot of the background that culminated in Tuesday’s celebration. That included a tribute to those who lit the spark that kindled the local organization, particularly the late Keith Blackledge, who was inspired by Jill Claflin that something like this could happen here. Both were previous executive editors of the Telegraph.

Claflin had moved to Americus, Georgia, to work as director of creative services for the Habitat for Humanity international headquarters and conveyed her excitement back to Blackledge.

“I consider it a privilege to have observed Jimmy Carter up close in a variety of circumstances,” Claflin said, speaking to the audience on Tuesday night. Carter was motivated by three things, said Claflin: The depth of his faith, the breadth of his knowledge and his love of community.

Claflin recounted that she had attended the church where the Carters taught Sunday School class.

“What captured my attention was that he and Roslyn were listed to do lawn care for the church that week,” she said.

Jimmy Carter often checked on local people and businesses in Plains, Georgia, to see how they were doing, Claflin said. He even attended the grand opening of a Dollar General store. Every year he would organize a softball game between local people and his Secret Service detail.

Once Jimmy and Roselyn rode a bus with volunteers from Georgia to a project in New York City. Volunteers were to spend the night in a hall at a church, but a private room in the church had been set aside for the Carters. However, the Carters learned that a newlywed couple had chosen to spend their honeymoon time on the service project, so the Carters gave up their room for the couple.

Claflin shared many other experiences, including a Habitat project in Thailand. As crews from each house joined together a man took her hand, and said, “Wouldn’t it be wonderful if everyone in the world could feel what we’re feeling.”

None of the barriers that come between people, such as nationality, religious or political beliefs, or even language, could be felt that day.

Similar feelings occur here as people selected to become Habitat Homeowners, called partner families, are joined by volunteers in building the homes.

There are always three special occasions along the way, Skates said: First is the day the family finds out that they have been selected. Last is dedication day. The other special moment occurs “sometime during the building process,” she said. Recipients “see all the people” there at the building site to help, and “they get a little emotional.”

One of those new homeowners is Amy Kaufman. She applied twice, at the encouragement of Skates, and was accepted the second time.

“When they say you’re a partner family,” it’s a wonderful feeling, she said. She would drive by the lot every day, anticipating groundbreaking. Outside the time she spent at her job at a local restaurant, she was there, working alongside volunteers to make it happen. “I was (even) on the roof in 100 degree weather,” Kaufman said.

Now, “Every time I walk into my house I ring my doorbell ... I never had one before ... I get to play with my grandson on my carpet, knowing it’s safe ... I never thought I would own a house.” And now, she not only owns a house, but the windows even open.

“I will help build another house,” for someone else, she said.

To qualify to become partner families, people must:

Be in need of better housing.

Have the ability to make monthly mortgage payments of $450-$550 (but unable to receive a conventional loan).

Be willing to partner with to build their house and complete 400 hours of “sweat equity.”

Thrivent Financial partners with Habitat for Humanity in developing financial resources. Dave Hovden, financial advisor for Thrivent, explained that there are many ways people can leave a legacy to the organization by through donations of cash, bequeaths, beneficiary designations, etc.

For information about the mural project, buying a brick, applying to be a partner family, etc., go online to npahfh.org.