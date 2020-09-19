Habitat for Humanity raises walls on 59th house in pandemic-induced tough year

This year of COVID-19 hasn’t been a total washout for North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity.
Despite losing most of the construction season’s spring months to the pandemic, volunteers were raising wall frames Saturday morning on the affiliate’s second house of 2020 and 59th since it was organized in 1997.
More than a dozen showed up as early as 8 a.m. to start giving shape to the planned home at 1705 N. Buffalo Bill Ave., just north of the enclosed but partly finished House 58.
Executive Director Dalene Skates said North Platte Habitat expected to build its now-typical four houses this year. “Our big slogan was to be ‘Moving 4ward,’” she said.
But when the novel coronavirus spread nationwide during March, Skates said, Habitat for Humanity International told its affiliates not to start any new homes before June 1.
Foundation work began soon afterward on Houses 58 and 59, fronting North Buffalo Bill inside Habitat’s latest development where it finished three West 17th Street homes in 2019.
Skates said North Platte Habitat had hoped to build both homes at roughly the same time. But that’s where COVID-19’s economic impact interfered.
“Everything is dependent upon the supply line,” she said. “We’ve been struggling with getting building materials in, the appliances, that sort of thing.”
So House 59’s foundation sat waiting while Habitat volunteers focused on building and enclosing House 58.
That home should be ready for dedication around Thanksgiving, Skates said. If the weather cooperates, House 59 should be enclosed by then and headed toward an end-of-year dedication.
Construction of Houses 60 and 61 now are set for 2021, with North Platte Habitat board members planning to decide after New Year’s whether they can realistically seek applicants for more homes for next year, she said.
Meanwhile, she added, the “partner families” set for next year’s first two homes have been logging “sweat equity” hours helping this year’s beneficiaries complete Homes 58 and 59.
To receive their home with a no-interest Habitat loan, they have to complete 300 hours of work building their own home and helping with construction of other Habitat homes.
As usual, they’re hardly left alone. Skates said North Platte Habitat board members and the affiliate’s core volunteer construction crew showed up to help with Saturday’s wall-raising.
House 59 beneficiary Jen Harmon was there, too, as were some of her clients and professional colleagues from the North Platte Opportunity Center where she works, Skates said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!