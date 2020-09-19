Habitat for Humanity raises walls on 59th house in pandemic-induced tough year

Nine of a dozen or more volunteers lift the first wall frame Saturday morning for the latest house being built by North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity. Located at 1705 N. Buffalo Bill Ave., it will be the affiliate’s 59th house built since its 1997 founding and the fifth built since 2019 on land Habitat purchased just north of Buffalo School. North Platte Habitat hopes to enclose the house by Thanksgiving and dedicate it before year’s end, said affiliate Executive Director Dalene Skates.