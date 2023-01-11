 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Habitat, RDAP Lip Sync Battle contestants announced

The 2023 Lip Sync Battle contestants have been announced by North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity and Rape/Domestic Abuse Program's fundraiser on Jan. 27.

Contestants for Team Blue will compete for Habitat for Humanity and Team Green will compete for Team Green. The battles:

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

  • Battle No. 1: Chasity Jenny (Team Blue) versus Sheelagh Lucas (Team Green).
  • Battle No. 2: Justin Thompson (Team Blue) versus Craig Cullinan (Team Green).
  • Battle No. 3: Kelsley Wilkinson (Team Blue) versus Jamie Anderson (Team Green).

The event, which begins at 7 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. Fifth St, can also be watched on Facebook by going to tinyurl.com/2023lsb.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite for $30 each at tinyurl.com/2023LipSyncBattle or from the Habitat office at 420 N. Cottonwood St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday.

For more information, contact the Habitat office at 308-534-6251.

