Habitat, RDAP Lip Sync Battle contestants announced

The 2023 Lip Sync Battle contestants have been announced by North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity and Rape/Domestic Abuse Program's fundraiser on Jan. 27.

Contestants for Team Blue will compete for Habitat for Humanity and Team Green will compete for Team Green. The battles:

Battle No. 1: Chasity Jenny (Team Blue) versus Sheelagh Lucas (Team Green).

Battle No. 2: Justin Thompson (Team Blue) versus Craig Cullinan (Team Green).

Battle No. 3: Kelsley Wilkinson (Team Blue) versus Jamie Anderson (Team Green).

The event, which begins at 7 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. Fifth St, can also be watched on Facebook by going to tinyurl.com/2023lsb.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite for $30 each at tinyurl.com/2023LipSyncBattle or from the Habitat office at 420 N. Cottonwood St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday.

For more information, contact the Habitat office at 308-534-6251.