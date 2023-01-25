Habitat’s latest North Platte house bursts with joy, 70 well-wishers

How many people do you suppose the front room of a Habitat for Humanity house can hold?

The nonprofit homebuilder’s North Platte affiliate found out Wednesday evening, as some 70 people showed up to help dedicate Amy and Destiny Kaufman’s newly finished house at 1706 N. Cody Ave.

North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity board President Jim Backenstose said the affiliate had bought 130 “shoe protector” covers to keep the brand-new floor pristine.

All were claimed — and more folks showed up, standing in stocking feet.

“I can honestly say this is the biggest crowd we’ve ever had,” said Dalene Skates, the affiliate’s seven-year executive director.

The dedication of the affiliate’s House No. 63 — lit up by Amy Kaufman’s blazing joy and exuberance — also capped Habitat’s three-year, nine-house project on a full block north of Buffalo School and fronting Cody, West 17th Street and Buffalo Bill Avenue.

Work has begun on House 64 on a lot donated to Habitat at 1821 N. Miles Ave, Skates said. Next up will be groundbreaking later this year on the first homes at East Second Street and McCabe Avenue, another multiyear project the City Council made eligible for tax increment financing Dec. 6.

Amy Kaufman said she was certain such a day was at least a year off after Habitat in November 2021 turned down her application for herself and Destiny, her 13-year-old younger daughter.

“When I got the (rejection) letter, I basically said, ‘God, if there was somebody else worse off than me, I’m glad they got it,’” said the 44-year-old manager of Papa Murphy’s in downtown North Platte.

Then Laurie Vonderlage, who leads the North Platte affiliate’s family selection committee, called Amy last February and asked her to come to the office.

The family ahead of her and Destiny had decided to move out of state. The next Habitat house would be hers.

“I cried. I just couldn’t believe it,” Amy said. “I was in awe, and I just sat in the office and cried.”

She and Jen Kupp, Habitat’s office manager, said Amy put in more than 500 hours of “sweat equity” helping to build her house and Micah Larsen and Stephanie Veith’s House 62 next door. Habitat requires at least 400 hours as a condition of its no-interest mortgage.

Destiny was too young to help — Habitat volunteers must be at least 16 — but it was a “life-changing experience” to work alongside her soon-to-be neighbors and Habitat’s core team of volunteer homebuilders, Amy said.

She’s looking forward to having her own place to host the “Life Group” Bible study she’s part of at North Platte’s New Life Church, she added. Youth pastors Tyler Barone and Cara Sanchez prayed at Tuesday’s dedication.

“It was God’s hand in this whole thing,” Amy said.

