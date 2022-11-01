Habitat TIF study referred, ice rink OK'd by North Platte City Council

North Platte City Council members Tuesday plowed through their agenda in about 20 minutes, dividing along familiar lines as they did so.

All agenda items received positive votes, including a 5-3 tally to refer North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity’s quest for TIF eligibility for its next planned development area to the city Planning Commission.

Council members Donna Tryon, Mark Woods and Ed Rieker voted against the referral, repeating their typical though not universal joint opposition to matters involving tax increment financing.

Leaders of the Habitat affiliate want to have 2.7 acres at East Second Street and McCabe Avenue declared “substandard and blighted,” the requirement under state law to receive TIF assistance.

Habitat is finishing the last two of nine houses the affiliate has built the past couple of years at West 17th Street and Buffalo Bill Avenue. It has bought part of the study area at Second and McCabe and is working on buying more, Executive Director Dalene Skates said.

Marvin Planning Associates of David City, a frequent author of TIF eligibility studies in North Platte, did the Second and McCabe study for Habitat.

Planning Commission members will hold a public hearing before deciding whether to recommend council adoption of the TIF study.

Also Tuesday, the council voted 8-0 to lease part of Centennial Park to NPIce Inc. between December and March for a temporary ice rink to be placed and operated there during the winter.

The group’s plans call for the rink to be open from Dec. 12 to Feb. 27 on a flat area near the baseball concession stand. The rink will be stored off-site the rest of the year.

Council members also:

Gave final approval to a pair of ordinances rezoning the city’s “South Park” land near West Walker Road and Buffalo Bill Avenue and annexing it and two adjoining parcels into the city. Both were adopted by 7-1 votes, with Woods voting against the rezoning and Tryon opposing the annexation.

Unanimously voted for final approval of an ordinance rezoning land just southwest of West Front Street and Lakeview Boulevard to B-2 highway commercial. A storage facility is planned there.

Gave 7-1 first-round approval, with Tryon opposed, to a separate ordinance annexing the West Front and Lakeview parcel into the city. Planning Administrator Judy Clark said it’s city policy to annex land about to be developed into North Platte when it abuts city limits.