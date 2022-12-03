Habitat TIF study, swearing-in lead North Platte City Council agenda

The North Platte City Council Tuesday will swear in recently re-elected members and decide whether to grant tax increment financing eligibility to land on the city’s east side for North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity’s next housing development.

Councilmen Jim Nisley (Ward 1), Ty Lucas (Ward 2), Brian Flanders (Ward 3) and Ed Rieker (Ward 4) will take their oaths for new four-year council terms during the council's 5:30 p.m. meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

Nisley, the current council president, will begin his third term while Lucas and Rieker will each start their second terms. Flanders, appointed Aug. 16 to succeed the retired Councilman Jim Carman, won his first full term.

A public hearing will precede the council’s vote on a "substandard and blighted" study that would enable TIF to be granted on 2.7 acres stretching west and north from the intersection of East Second Street and McCabe Avenue.

Habitat;s North Platte affiliate expects to gradually build eight to 12 homes on the site. It owns a vacant tract closest to the intersection and has a purchase agreement to buy the rest, Planning Administrator Judy Clark told the Planning Commission Nov. 23.

The planning panel voted 8-0 to recommend TIF eligibility for the site. Council members voted 5-3 Nov. 1 in favor of referring Habitat’s study request to that panel.

In other business Tuesday, council members will decide whether to grant a $75,000 Quality Growth Fund “gap financing” loan to IC Quality Painting.

Owner Isai Zuniga, who moved his commercial painting firm from Lincoln to North Platte in 2010, wants to buy a lot and build a permanent business building in the North Platte Industrial Park at 2310 Prospect Lane. The QGF Citizens Review Committee recommended approval of the loan at its Nov. 11 meeting.

Also Tuesday, the council will:

Hold a public hearing and vote on whether to grant a conditional use permit to build an RV storage facility at the I-80 Lakeside Campground near Exit 179. Planning Commission members recommended approval Nov. 23.

Hold a final vote on an ordinance annexing the site of a planned storage facility at the southwest corner of West Front Street and Lakeview Boulevard.

Consider a 10-item “consent agenda” that would authorize Marvin Planning Consultants of David City to update the 2018 North Platte-Lincoln County housing study and appoint Chance Schilling to succeed Tristan Winder on the Planning Commission. All items are approved with a single vote unless a council member asks for separate votes on one or more items.

Consider, also as part of the consent agenda, whether to buy replacement trucks for the Sanitation Department, a used tractor and mower for the Street Division and a 40-foot by 60-foot park shelter for Cody Park with $177,930 in Newburn Fund interest.