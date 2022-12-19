Hahn named 2022 elementary counselor of year

The Nebraska School Counselor Association named Kara Hahn, counselor at Jefferson Elementary School in North Platte, as its 2022 Elementary Counselor of the Year.

The association made the announcement in a press release on Nov. 11 in conjunction with its annual School Counselor Academy.

Julie Williams, counselor at Central Middle School in Millard, was named the 2022 Nebraska Middle School Counselor of the Year; Julie McNamara, school counselor at Daniel J. Gross High School in Omaha, was named the Nebraska High School Counselor of the year.

In addition to a plaque recognizing their accomplishments, each recipient was awarded a $200 stipend. The three honorees will also be celebrated at a formal dinner celebration in February where one of them will be named the 2023 overall Nebraska School counselor of the year.