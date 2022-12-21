Hand-count audit of 10% of Nov. 8 ballots nearly perfect, Evnen says

After his office’s statewide post-election audit, Secretary of State Bob Evnen says, Nebraskans should be more confident than ever in their state’s election process and the county officials and volunteers who conduct it.

Evnen outlined the audit’s results and procedures and the reasons he sought it during a visit Tuesday to The Telegraph. He had to give up on a planned Scottsbluff-Gering stop due to this week’s dangerous wind chills.

He announced Friday in Lincoln that the audit, which hand-checked selected races in 10% of all statewide precincts, found only 11 ballots out of 48,292 reviewed where their hand count differed from the official machine-counted result.

“What this means is that Nebraskans can be confident that their elections are fair and secure, they have integrity, every ballot was counted accurately and reported accurately,” said Evnen, who won a second four-year term Nov. 8.

“Nebraskans really owe a debt of gratitude to the county clerks, the county election commissioners, their deputies and staff and poll workers. These are the people who make our elections happen, and they did an outstanding job.”

Evnen said the recount he requested wasn’t required by state law. He asked election officials in Nebraska’s 93 counties to cooperate as a way to reassure Nebraskans given the nationwide outbreak of allegations of voting irregularities dating to the 2020 presidential election.

“One, I want Nebraskans to know they can have confidence in the integrity of their elections,” he said. “Two, I want to express words of encouragement to all those county election officials across the state who have done such a fine job amid the challenges of doing it.”

Evnen said the state and counties test voting machines a month before the election, using blank ballots “to make sure the machine is counting accurately and that we’re compiling the results accurately.”

Though post-election audits aren’t mandatory, he said, former Secretary of State John Gale in 2008 began doing voluntary audits of 2% to 3% of statewide precincts with the cooperation of county election officials. Gale is a former longtime North Platte resident.

Evnen decided to raise the total of audited ballots to 10% this time around. “There are Nebraskans who have concerns about the voting processes across the country and the voting process in Nebraska. I thought, ‘Well, let’s check it out and let’s broaden it.’”

In each chosen precinct, he said, the Secretary of State’s Office asked each county clerk’s or election commissioner’s office to hand-count the already counted machine ballots in three races: governor, U.S. House and a local race of their choosing.

The audit reviewed at least one precinct in every county. Because some have only one countywide precinct, Evnen’s office randomly chose two or three precincts to count in the others, depending on their population.

Lincoln County election workers were asked to hand-count the three types of races in the Hershey precinct and Precinct 3 in south central North Platte.

The numbers “came out perfect” compared with the machine totals, County Clerk Becky Rossell told The Telegraph Nov. 17.

That was also true in 122 of the 132 precincts reviewed statewide, Evnen said Tuesday.

Of the 11 statewide ballots with discrepancies, he said, six had been placed for machine counting in a different precinct’s box from the one where the voter lived.

The other five had been marked too lightly for the machine to read, Evnen said, despite printed instructions to completely darken the oval next to the voter’s choice in each race.

From experience, “I will tell you that some people are ambivalent about their vote,” Evnen said. “They don’t like one guy, and they don’t like the other guy, either. They make a light mark because of their ambivalence.”

Besides the selected hand counts, he said, the Secretary of State’s Office had each county send its post-election “voter history” document before certifying its results instead of up to a month later.

Such documents verify which registered voters cast ballots in that election, but they don’t record how they voted, Rossell said in November.

Evnen said some state senators had asked him to combine the county voter histories so “we have a list of everybody who voted on Election Day.”

When that list’s total entries was compared with the statewide Nov. 8 voter turnout of 682,745, “there were 29 more people reported (by counties) as having voted than the number of ballots counted,” the secretary of state said.

That amounts to a 0.0004% discrepancy between the combined voter-history total and the statewide machine count, he said. The difference between the hand-counted audited ballots and those ballots’ machine count was 0.0023%.