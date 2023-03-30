A joint preliminary hearing for Mark and Bridget Haneborg has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. May 12 at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

The Haneborgs are both charged with three counts of felony evasion of income tax and three counts of felony filing a fraudulent Nebraska income tax return.

North Platte lawyer Aaron Bishop appeared in County Court Thursday representing the couple.

Bishop elected not to waive a preliminary hearing and requested a consolidated hearing with both Haneborgs to make things simpler for everyone.

Judge Tanya Roberts-Connick allowed it and set the hearing to last all day due to the high volume of documents.

The charges stem from allegations made by a former employee to an investigator with the Nebraska Department of Revenue claiming the couples' business, NP Skills, was not reporting their employees' earnings or all the owners' income to Nebraska and federal tax agencies. According to a court affidavit, each cash machine NP Skills owned should have earned $11,721. With 105 registered machines, NP Skills should have brought in $1.2 million from those machines alone.

Following a search warrant, records indicated the Haneborgs should have brought in almost $1.7 million, "preventing the State of Nebraska from collecting $108,559 of state income tax."

Roberts-Connick disclosed that her child plays on a soccer team with the Haneborgs' child, but beyond seeing them at an occasional soccer function, she never interacted with the family. She said she felt it had no impact on her ability to be an impartial judge.

Bishop had no objections to proceeding with Roberts-Connick presiding over the preliminary hearing.