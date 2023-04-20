A hazardous weather outlook has been issued due to fire risks associated with strong winds and possible dry lightning.

The outlook was issued by the National Weather Service for all of north central and south central Nebraska as far south as Chase, Hayes and Frontier Counties, along with the eastern Panhandle counties.

Strong gusty northwest winds up to 45 mph are expected across central and western Nebraska Thursday evening. There is also a potential for isolated dry lightning, which could spark rangeland fires.

Strong gusty northwest winds will continue across central and western Nebraska on Friday.

Elevated fire weather conditions will persist through the weekend, mainly south of Interstate 80.