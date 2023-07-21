A health alert continues for Swanson Reservoir, due to high microcystin levels. The reading this week is 12.67 parts per billion. That is even higher than last week’s 9.85 ppb reading.

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy posts a health alert for a lake anytime the microcystin reading is 8 ppb or higher. Microcystin is a harmful chemical produced by blue-green algae.

“When a beach is on Health Alert, it is recommended that no contact with the water occur,” states the NDEE Beach Watch website.

Swanson Reservoir is along U.S. Highway 34 between Trenton and Stratton in southwest Nebraska.

A health alert was also issued for Big Indian Lake 11A in southeast Nebraska for a microcystin reading of 20.62. Two lakes in eastern Nebraska had high E. coli levels: Pawnee, and Maple Creek Recreation Area Lake.

Three weeks ago Swanson Reservoir was listed for high levels of E. coli bacteria, but the E. coli reading was very low this week.

“Microcystin is a potent liver toxin and possible human carcinogen,” according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. It can also produce skin, eye, respiratory and other symptoms. It can kill animals that drink the water.

No concerns were identified with Calamus, Enders, Merritt or Sutherland Reservoirs, or Lakes Hugh Butler (Red Willow), Johnson, Maloney, McConaughy or Harry Strunk (Medicine Creek) this week.

Many Interstate lakes, including Birdwood, Fire, Fremont Slough (Maui), Hershey, Iron Horse and other lakes are not tested by NDEEQ.

The Beach Watch website can be found at deq-iis.ne.gov/zs/bw.

People can sign up to receive the weekly updates by sending an email to listserv@listserv.nebraska.gov with “SUBSCRIBE DEQ-BeachWatch (subscriber’s name)” in the body of the message (leave the subject line blank).