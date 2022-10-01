Hearings, but no votes, planned Tuesday for NP housing plan south of I-80

A package of items meant to position city-owned land south of Interstate 80 for housing will be introduced but won’t be acted upon at Tuesday’s North Platte City Council meeting.

Public hearings on the four items will be held, as advertised in legal notices, toward the end of the 5:30 p.m. meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

But Mayor Brandon Kelliher said Friday that council votes will be delayed for at least two weeks given “some new information presented” about the city’s history with the 95.3-acre tract south of West Walker Road and east of Buffalo Bill Avenue.

Planning Commission members Sept. 26 endorsed proposals to rezone the tract, annex it and two bordering parcels and declare a broader area including the to-be-annexed properties eligible for tax increment financing.

The panel’s votes, however, followed statements by two veteran North Platte medical professionals that the city’s Walker tract — at least informally tagged for parks and recreation purposes since 1983 — can be used for only those purposes.

As reported by The Telegraph Saturday, Drs. Delane Wycoff and Charles Boettcher were part of an eight-person group that essentially swapped most of that land to the city in exchange for 10 acres of former Centennial Park land south of Great Plains Health.

The Azria Health Centennial Park nursing home has stood since 1988 on those 10 acres along West Leota Street.

Because Centennial Park was bought with federal funds in the 1960s, the doctors say, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission officials required in 1983 that the city exclusively devote the Walker tract to parks purposes.

The City Council in 1988 approved buying that tract’s northern 11.1 acres in a similar land swap that extended West Francis Street across the north edge of Centennial Park.

Council members then passed a resolution saying those acres closest to Walker could only be used for parks purposes. Neither that condition nor any other one referring to parks appears on the city’s ownership deeds for either the 1983 or 1988 deals.

In putting off action Tuesday beyond the public hearings, “we are waiting until we can put all the legal facts on the table,” Kelliher said.

The evening’s lengthy agenda also includes a resolution to finalize 2022-23 property tax requests for the city and the North Platte Airport Authority. State law requires them to be set together.

Council members, who approved the rest of the city’s new budget Sept. 8, will be asked to seek $7.65 million for the city and $1.31 million for the airport.

The city’s property tax rate for the fiscal year that started Saturday would drop from 44.2 cents to 43.9 cents per $100 of taxable value. The Airport Authority’s rate would rise from 6.8 cents per $100 in 2021-22 to 7.5 cents per $100 in the new fiscal year.

Action on the city’s property tax resolution will wrap up 2022 budget-setting action for the eight local governments serving North Platte. Lincoln County commissioners must ratify 2022-23 tax rates across the county by Oct. 20.

In other action Tuesday, council members will:

Hold public hearings and vote on a trio of actions meant to clear the way for a storage facility on 4.99 acres southwest of the intersection of West Front Street and Lakeview Boulevard.

The Planning Commission Sept. 26 voted 6-1 to recommend the council amend the city’s land-use map and rezone the site to I-1 light industrial. The panel also backed a related subdivision plat.

Some residents near Front and Lakeview have objected to the planned storage facility, saying all the land south of the intersection should be reserved for future housing. The Union Pacific Railroad owns the land north of Front.

Decide whether to authorize Kelliher to sign a resolution supporting an airport-related state constitutional amendment on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Proposed Amendment No. 1, sent to the ballot by the Legislature, would let local governments operating airports spend money to develop regularly scheduled commercial passenger service.

Hold second-round debate on an ordinance allowing Sunday alcohol sales during the same 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. period as the rest of the week. The council gave the measure 5-3 first-round approval Sept. 20.

Take a third and final vote on an ordinance vacating two alleys at 1218 N. Ash St., north of Zeller Motor Co. at 505 Rodeo Road.

Consider, as part of a nine-item “consent agenda,” an annual agreement with Lincoln County for mutual law enforcement aid to replace a similar agreement in force since 2006.

Consent agenda items are typically adopted with a single council vote unless a member seeks separate votes on one or more items.

Decide, again as part of the consent agenda, whether to appoint Joe Staroska to the Community Redevelopment Authority.

He would finish the term of longtime CRA member Rob Stefka, who was the five-member panel’s vice chairman when he recently resigned.