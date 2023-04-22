Housing projects headline a busy North Platte Planning Commission agenda Tuesday, led by requests that the City Council grant TIF aid to finish the Victory Village apartment complex and annex the unrelated site of a proposed “senior living” development.

The 5:30 p.m. meeting will be the nightcap of a day-night doubleheader in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., that starts with a Board of Adjustment meeting at 8:30 a.m.

The evening Planning Commission meeting will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel. To access the meeting and download its agenda book, visit ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-departments/development/planning-commission-agendas-minutes.

Members of the five-member Board of Adjustment will decide whether to grant a zoning setback variance to Micheal Streeter, who wants to build a contractor’s office with indoor storage at 720 W. Front St. City code gives them the last word on variances.

Planning Administrator Judy Clark said Streeter’s lot is zoned I-1 light industrial but is surrounded by homes. Instead of 25-foot setbacks, Streeter wants a 5-foot setback with screening to the lot’s east and a 19-foot setback on the west from North Oak Street.

Eight action items face the Planning Commission Tuesday, capped by a public hearing and decision on whether to recommend tax increment financing to expand 80-unit Victory Village at West A Street and Lakeview Boulevard to its final envisioned size of 200 units.

The nine-member panel’s recommendation will go first to the city’s Community Redevelopment Authority, which would decide whether to forward it to the City Council for another hearing and a decisive vote.

Council members in February 2020 approved an initial $1.6 million in TIF infrastructure aid for DP Development LLC of Omaha, which dedicated the apartment complex’s first 10 “eightplexes” last July.

Their vote three years ago also enabled DP to access another $1.3 million in TIF to recover some of its costs for a second phase. CRA members granted it in September for what then was envisioned as a 40-unit expansion to the north.

Inflation and rising construction costs stalled that plan, but DP and North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. leaders instead worked out a larger $26 million expansion project in light of the city’s housing shortage.

In effect, DP would build both its 40-unit second phase and an envisioned 80-unit final phase at once, erecting 15 more eightplexes instead of just five.

DP is asking for $2.3 million in additional TIF — $1 million more than first planned — under a state law allowing the aid to offset “vertical” construction costs of more affordable “workforce housing.”

However, the revised plan differs enough from the more modest 40-unit expansion to require a fresh set of city meetings and hearings, CRA attorney Mike Bacon told that panel April 13.

Earlier in Tuesday’s meeting, Planning Commission members will hold public hearings on a pair of annexation requests tied to Chief Development Inc.’s plans for a 200-unit-plus complex of apartments and town homes aimed at people 55 and older.

First proposed in August 2019, the “senior living” development would rise on the 65.03-acre “Hahler property” bounded by the South Platte River, the NPPD Canal, North Platte Community College’s North Campus and Iron Eagle Golf Course.

Grand Island-based Chief presented it then as the last of a trio of developments between North Platte’s two Interstate 80 exits. Iron Trail Industrial Park has been completed at Twin Rivers Business Park, with commercial projects along Halligan Drive also planned.

Roger Bullington, Chief Development’s division president and general manager, said March 28 it’s time for the firm to seek annexation of the senior-living site. “Obviously housing needs to be a major component for the community,” he said then.

Since the senior-living project was first announced, Chief affiliate C&L Land LLC bought Iron Eagle from the city in May 2021 to fold into its overall North Platte development plans.

Besides Chief’s voluntary annexation request for the Hahler site, Planning Commission members also will decide whether to recommend annexation of the adjoining 8.93 acres where the NPPD Canal completes its northward run to the river.

Clark said Nebraska Public Power District says in a letter that it won’t oppose the annexation. Bringing that part of the canal into the city would clarify jurisdictional boundaries for North Platte police and Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies, she said in a memo.

Council approval of both annexation requests would bring the last sizable chunk of land along the South Platte’s south bank into the city between U.S. Highway 83 and Newberry Access.