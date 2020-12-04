Heartland of Nebraska honors 36th, 37th veterans with Quilts of Valor

Milo Shavlik and Dwight Livingston received Quilts of Valor on Friday afternoon at the Lincoln County Historical Museum.

The two received the quilts from Heartland of Nebraska Quilts of Valor, and they became the 36th and 37th veterans that the group has honored since 2019.

Shavlik was drafted to the Navy a month after his graduation from Linwood High School in 1944. He stopped at the North Platte Canteen on his way to basic training in Chicago. Shavlik served as a electrician who was responsible for the steam-powered generators on the aircraft carrier Ticonderoga in 1945. He was honorably discharged in 1946.

Livingston enlisted in the Air Force in October 1968 and had four years of active service and two with the Air Force National Guard. He was a member of the 27th Special Operations Security Forces squadron and was sent to DaNang, Vietnam, in May 1970 and remained there a year. Livingston worked for the North Platte Police Department for 38 years and served two terms as the city’s mayor — a run that ended this week.

