Heartland Quilters Guild opens its Nebraskaland Days show at Bethel Church

Heartland Quilters Guild members hope for more traffic at their annual Nebraskaland Days Quilt Show as the celebration’s 55th North Platte edition launches Wednesday.

Tuesday amounted to the show’s “soft open” at Bethel Church, 2700 W. Philip Ave., as guild members made sure their 123 entered items and roughly 120-year historical spread of quilts were ready for visitors.

“We have more quilts than we usually do,” show Chairwoman Teresa Smith said while a few viewers toured the show’s displays as lunchtime ended Tuesday.

“There is every kind of quilt you could hope to see,” from the early 1900s to brand-new quilts using various techniques and technologies, she said.

The free quilt show will be open in Bethel’s gym from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

A “viewer’s choice” award for the best quilt will be given after the show closes, said guild member Marilyn McGahan.

Visitors will be greeted by a quilt-covered chair, rug, pillow and similar items in pastel colors, demonstrating what fledgling quilters can learn by joining the guild.

Eighteen people organized the North Platte group in September 1986, holding their first show in 1987 at the Hotel Pawnee. The club has about 50 members today, Smith said.

Meetings are held at the McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St., at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month except July. Annual dues are $20, with some workshops and classes carrying an extra fee.

Among the show’s most noteworthy quilts, Smith and McGahan said, are two from the 60-quilt collection at the Lincoln County Historical Museum in North Platte.

Just inside the door to the left, viewers can see a pink-edged cotton “baby wedding ring quilt” created in the 1930s by Grace McCance Snyder, mother of the late North Platte author Nellie Snyder Yost.

Snyder, who died at age 100 in 1982, “is nationally recognized as one of the premier quiltmakers in the United States,” according to the guild’s description of her quilt.

The other quilt from the museum was assembled for Hershey’s 1992 centennial celebration, with various past and present community landmarks depicted.

McGahan said she and some other guild members have been volunteering at the museum to update its 1994 catalog of quilts “and finding a better way to preserve them.”

Instead of folding them for storage, the quilts are now being rolled up with an acid-free material covering them. They won’t crease that way, she said.

Smith also called attention to a four-quilt display representing decades of hand quilting by members of the Alice and Glenn Chase family.

A “holly hobby theme” quilt in the group dates to Lincoln County’s early years. The next girl born in the family will be the seventh generation to possess it, Smith said.

Besides voting on their favorite quilts, visitors can buy raffle tickets for $1 each for a “raffle quilt” assembled by Lori Baker from fabric donated by Sharlene Rodewald.

Behind the green-dominated elements facing visitors entering the Bethel gym, one will find flowered patterns on the opposite side surrounding pictures of bison, white-tailed deer, western meadowlarks, sunflowers, cottonwoods and goldenrods.

