Winter storm warnings and advisories were issued for western and southwest Nebraska through late Monday night. That follows a storm on Saturday that resulted in the closing of Interstate 80 westbound from Kearney.

The National Weather Service was advising people to exercise caution ahead of Monday night’s storm, which could bring four inches of new snow in Lincoln and Frontier counties and up to nine inches further north in Arthur County.

Minor flooding was expected to continue along Minnechaduza Creek in Cherry County, due to melting snow runoff.

Looking ahead, another storm system is expected to hit the area on Thursday night, bringing the possibility of rain, snow and thunderstorms.

Heavy snowfall was reported on Saturday throughout southwest Nebraska and the southern portion of the Panhandle. Although North Platte received only a trace of snow, observers reported 1.5 inches at Sutherland and Paxton. Ogallala, only about 20 miles west of Paxton, received 6.0 inches according to NWS reports.

Nebraska State Patrol reported at least 10 road slide offs between Paxton and Big Springs on Saturday afternoon, along with a couple of minor collisions in the area, not resulting in injury.

Wallace, only about 30 miles southwest of North Platte, ended up with six inches of snow on the ground according to a report by a NWS cooperative observer. Imperial had seven inches on the ground.

Other snowfall reports were 9 inches in Grant, 10 in Madrid, 6.5 in Lewellen, 6 in Big Springs, 9 at Chappell, 4 at Oshkosh and 1.5 at Scottsbluff.

Highways throughout Nebraska were reopened by early afternoon on Sunday, with the exception of a few construction closures. U.S. Highway 83 at Valentine and U.S. Highway 30 at Ogallala had been closed for road construction according to Nebraska 511 and were still closed on Monday..

The forecast for Tuesday is mostly sunny skies with a high around 43 F and a low Tuesday night around 18. Wednesday is expected to be partly sunny with winds gusting up to 20 miles per hour. After a low of about 21 Wednesday night, partly sunny skies and a high of 56 are in the forecast Thursday in advance of another storm.