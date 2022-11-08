Heinis elected to NP Airport Authority board

Local businessman Corban Heinis defeated homebuilder Daren Wilkinson Tuesday to win a six-year term on the North Platte Airport Authority board.

Heinis, who will succeed outgoing board member Greg Hanna, received 56.7% of the vote to 43% for Wilkinson in partial unofficial returns.

The five-member board, created by the City Council in 1963, operates the North Platte Regional Airport at Lee Bird Field. It’s independent of the council but must win the latter’s approval for its annual property tax requests.

Wilkinson is owner of Wilk Builders LLC of North Platte, while Heinis owns Al’s Lock and Safe and is deputy commander of senior members of the Civil Air Patrol’s North Platte Squadron.

Heinis and Wilkinson were two of three original candidates for the open Airport Authority board seat. City Council members March 15 appointed the third, Randy Billingsley, to succeed former board Chairman Mike Jacobson after the latter’s appointment to the Legislature.