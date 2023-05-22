Though she was the one being honored, Telegraph religion columnist Mary Hepburn preferred Sunday to shift the focus to the people who help her keep writing despite multiple sclerosis.

About 30 local friends and female journalism peers gathered at North Platte’s Linden Court for Nebraska Press Women’s formal induction of Hepburn into the Marian Andersen Nebraska Women Journalists Hall of Fame.

It’s the latest honor for the 1968 North Platte High School graduate, who taught journalism in Nebraska and Canada and wrote for the National Institutes of Health in Washington, D.C., before returning to North Platte in 1995.

At the urging of the late retired Telegraph Editor Keith Blackledge, then-Executive Editor Jill Claflin hired Hepburn to cover local religion news. That soon turned into a weekly column that she has kept up for 28 years.

Hepburn, who edited NPHS’ Bulldogger student newspaper in 1967-68, was named one of North Platte’s Women of Achievement in 2014 and received an NPHS Distinguished Alumni Award in 2019.

Claflin, now of Cozad, and former Telegraph co-owner Eric Seacrest were among those watching as NPW Vice President Barb Bierman Batie of Lexington — herself a former Telegraph area correspondent — welcomed Hepburn into the Hall of Fame.

“Mary represents some of the best Nebraska traits: determination, persistence, gratitude and concern for others,” Batie said, reading from Hepburn’s Hall of Fame citation.

She shared highlights of Hepburn’s pre-1995 career, which saw start her teaching career at Lincoln Southeast High School following her 1972 graduation from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Hepburn traveled north of the border to teach high school journalism in Toronto and Montreal and then college journalism in the Canadian capital of Ottawa, Batie recalled.

She wrote the journalism curriculum in launching the newspaper at the Montreal high school where she taught. Marlene Cockwell, who took her class as a senior in 1977, wrote NPW about Hepburn’s lasting influence on her life though she didn’t become a journalist herself.

“Mary Hepburn turned out to be a young, energetic, confident woman who desperately wanted to share her love of journalism,” Cockwell wrote. “I had never had a high school teacher like her before, and I never did again.”

Batie said Hepburn’s Hall of Fame nomination came from Jeanie Gilbert, the retired director of North Platte’s Rape/Domestic Abuse Program, who has typed up Hepburn’s thoughts for her column since 2012.

“She always knew what she wanted to do when she grew up,” Gilbert told the audience. “Words flow out of this woman like her breath. …

“Every seven days, she comes up with 600 words about people, events and thoughts on life. And she educates, she informs and she inspires with her words. She is a journalist.”

Audience members rose in a standing ovation when Batie presented Hepburn with her permanent Hall of Fame award. A photo of Hepburn with her citation will hang on the wall in downtown Lincoln’s Andersen Hall, home of UNL’s College of Journalism and Mass Communications.

Hepburn thanked not only Gilbert during her remarks but also Joyce Pikorski, her earlier column collaborator; Linden Court night nurse Kathy Gifford, who she said has taken down notes when she awoke from sleep with column ideas; Jeff Gorley, her Bible study leader; Seacrest, whom she first met writing for The Telegraph in her youth; and current Telegraph Managing Editor Joan von Kampen.

“I’m very humbled and honored to receive this award,” she said. “I share it with all of you, because you have helped me write my stories.”

Batie also acknowledged NPW’s other 2023 Hall of Fame inductee, the late KOLN/KGIN-TV journalist and weather broadcaster Linda Beermann. She was Nebraska’s and perhaps the nation’s first woman to headline a local prime-time evening news broadcast in 1979.

Beermann, the wife of former Nebraska Secretary of State Allen Beermann, died Nov. 25. She was inducted posthumously at NPW’s April spring conference in Beatrice.

Marian Andersen, who died April 28, 2022, was a 1950 UNL journalism graduate and the wife of the late Omaha World-Herald Publisher Harold W. Andersen. UNL’s journalism building is named for the couple.