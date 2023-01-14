Heroes Sports supports veterans build relationships through sports

Heroes Sports brings together veterans for outdoor sporting events to foster support and relationship building.

This weekend, the group hunted ducks and geese with local guides who donate their time for a good cause. There are 11 military veterans participating in the third annual hunt organized by John Gustafson of North Platte.

Although he is not a veteran, Gustafson said he does it because he “loves it.”

“We started this three years ago and we get on land nobody else gets on,” Gustafson said. “I’ve been working on this (year’s hunt) since last fall to make sure these guys get into the primo spots.”

The group hunted ducks in the morning and geese in the afternoon on private property that Gustafson arranged with permission.

“We have a lot of farmers around here, once we tell them what we’re doing, we get on there,” Gustafson said.

Stuart Wilson of San Antonio, Texas, who is the director of Heroes Sports Outdoors, represented the organization this weekend. He and his son James joined the other hunters from Colorado, Texas and Nebraska.

“I like to call it campfire therapy,” Wilson said. “It’s not just the time you spend in the outdoors. The shooting time is very minimal compared to the time you spend with the vets.”

Wilson said at events throughout the country, the main purpose is building relationships with other veterans.

“At deer camp, whether it's sitting around the campfire after the hunt or sitting around a table getting to know (other vets), friendship building and camaraderie is really what any veterans organization should be about,” Wilson said. “That’s what we try to focus on.”

He said the veterans in this weekend’s group will head home with a “few extra names” in their phones.

“If they’re going through something, they can reach out and go, well that guy has been through what I’ve been through,” Wilson said. “He speaks the vernacular I speak. He uses the same acronyms. We have that connection. That’s what’s really good for them.”

Mike Barber, who founded the organization in 2015, saw a need for recreation for veterans he was working with as they went through rehab from injuries sustained in combat.

“Mike is a diehard softball player and he was transitioning to be a physical therapist while he was on active duty for the Army,” Wilson said “He was rehabbing these wounded men and women coming back from the Gulf, Afghanistan, etc. He noticed that they needed recreation on the weekends or after hours, so he came up with what he called Purple Heart Baseball.”

From that beginning, Heroes Sports has continued to grow into all types of outdoor sports. A few years ago, Lake Maloney Golf Club hosted a golf event featured MMA fighter Justin Gaethje.

“We are currently in 23 states and growing,” Wilson said. “Last summer we were in 18 states.”

John Simeone, a Navy veteran from Wayne, is participating with Heroes Sports for the first time.

“My son told me about it,” Simeone said. “He invited me in the past, but I had to work and now I had the opportunity so I came out to hunt with them.”

He served from 1980 to 1998 on a submarine and after he retired, worked at a steel mill for another 20 years.

“I’m sure it’s going to be a good experience,” Simeone told The Telegraph earlier this week. “I’m looking forward to just enjoying myself and have some fun.”

Hershey native Chris Reitz has served in the Nebraska National Guard for 22 years. He is currently stationed at the new Guard maintenance facility recently opened at the North Platte Airport.

Reitz said he has been hunting since his grandfather took him out as a youngster.

“Growing up we hunted a lot of upland game, prairie chickens and stuff,” Reitz said. “We spent a lot of time in a duck blind. Grandpa was an avid hunter and he kind of guided everybody.”

The participants in the weekend hunt all have military service as a common starting point, Reitz said, and meeting people from other parts of the country is fun.

“Service members have thousands of veteran experiences and it’s just neat to share that story with each other and see what everybody’s been through,” Reitz said. “We all come through the same dirt, but it’s from a different field.”

Although he has served his entire career in the Nebraska National Guard, Reitz has been in 16 different states and seven or eight different countries.

“I’ve done it since I was 17 years old so it’s just kind of the life that I know,” Reitz said.

Wilson said Heroes Sports is a veteran’s support organization.

“If you are active duty, guard or reserve or an honorably discharged veteran,” Wilson said, “we will support you however we can. Our primary means is through recreation outdoors, through sports.”

For more information on Heroes Sports, go to heroessports.org where there are links describing the activities they do. There is also opportunity to donate to the 501(c)(3) organization to help provide the outdoor and sporting events they organize for United States veterans.