Hershey fifth grader wins Habitat for Humanity LegoBuild contest

Blake Folchert is not a blockhead.

He just likes working with Legos.

The Hershey fifth-grader has created motorcycles, jets and even a fish tank from the toy construction kits. He also has come up with his own designs using the small, plastic bricks.

His creation of a flat-roof home he worked on with his mother, Shiloh, took first place in the spring North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity LegoBuild contest. The multi-color piece had the walkway, and landscaping that included flower bed and a tree

with a swing attached to it.

Is it the design of a future architect?

“No. I just like building things,” said Folchert on Thursday afternoon after a short award ceremony at the Habitat for Humanity office.

He got his choice of prizes for his creation and selected a gift package from Golden Ticket Cinemas. Lane, Haze and Kade Tyan placed second and selected a day-pass from Cody Go-Karts. Zayne Lambert was third and received a $100 gift certificate from The Groovy Granny.

All three place winners will also be part of the Habitat for Humanity float for the Nebraskaland Days parade in June.

It’s the third time the contest, which has no registration fees or age restrictions, has been held.

“We started it during (the COVID-19) pandemic because I know a few parents in town and they were starting to run out of ideas of what to do with their kids home all the time,” said Jen Kupp, the Habitat for Humanity office and family services manager. “We thought, ‘Maybe we can have a fundraiser where families can do something fun together’

“I also really want to get young people passionate about building houses,” Kupp said. “We have a lot of volunteers who have been with us for years and are very dedicated but they are aging.”

There was a $5 entry fee for the first contest. Kupp said there was few entrants but those who were involved were enthused about the competition.

“It was such a feel-good thing that we thought, ‘You know what, it’s not a fundraiser. it’s awareness-building and a ‘fun’-raiser. So we dropped (the entry fee).”

The sponsors serve as the judges for the competition and base the decision on a series of photos the entrants provide of their project.

There were about a dozen entrants for the contest, about half the number of the last competition.

“The creativity that (the entrants) have is just amazing,” said Kupp, who was a Lego fan herself. “We have seen some real amazing houses made out of Legos.

“I was never creative,” she said. “Mine had to be symmetrical and that was pretty much my only criteria as a child. As long as it was symmetrical I was good. But it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh’ with some of the things that these guys build.”