Hershey man faces four charges in connection to alleged Tuesday kidnapping and standoff

The woman had left her residence on Tuesday night and got into her vehicle. Smith, who was hiding in the back seat, sat up and put a pistol to her head, she told authorities.

The woman said Smith told her to drive south on Hershey Dickens Road and stabbed her in the leg with a syringe filled with an unknown substance. When the woman asked what was in the syringe, he replied that it was “something to calm her down.”

The woman said at one point she pulled over to the side of the road and tried to get out of the car. She said Smith grabbed her by the hair, restrained her, secured her wrists with zip ties and placed duct tape over her mouth.

Smith then forced her into the front passenger seat and he drove until he stopped at a feedlot in Hayes County. The woman said they remained parked there for approximately three hours as Smith told her he wanted to talk about their relationship.

He eventually started to drive again, and the woman said he fired the gun out of the window at one point.

Smith stopped at an interstate lake near Hershey where his vehicle was parked. He told the victim he was sorry for what he had done, then got in his vehicle and left. The woman drove home and called 911 at 3:40 a.m.