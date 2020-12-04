Hershey man faces four charges in connection to alleged Tuesday kidnapping and standoff

A 44-year-old Hershey man faces four charges after he allegedly abducted his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint and later staged a six-hour standoff with law enforcement.
Robert D. Smith made his initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Friday morning. He is charged with kidnapping, using a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for the incident Tuesday.
In addition he is charged with a misdemeanor for violation of a protection order.
The kidnapping charge was filed as a Class 1A felony, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Judge Joel Jay set bail at $500,000.
In addition, Jay revoked bail on two existing cases against Smith — on misdemeanor charges of violation of a protection order on Oct. 30, and violation of a protection order and false reporting on Nov. 15. Bail was reset at $100,000 in both cases.
All three bails are separate and Smith would have to provide 10% of each amount to be released from the Lincoln County Detention Center.
A hearing for all three cases is scheduled Thursday.
According to court records and media releases from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol:
The woman had left her residence on Tuesday night and got into her vehicle. Smith, who was hiding in the back seat, sat up and put a pistol to her head, she told authorities.
The woman said Smith told her to drive south on Hershey Dickens Road and stabbed her in the leg with a syringe filled with an unknown substance. When the woman asked what was in the syringe, he replied that it was “something to calm her down.”
The woman said at one point she pulled over to the side of the road and tried to get out of the car. She said Smith grabbed her by the hair, restrained her, secured her wrists with zip ties and placed duct tape over her mouth.
Smith then forced her into the front passenger seat and he drove until he stopped at a feedlot in Hayes County. The woman said they remained parked there for approximately three hours as Smith told her he wanted to talk about their relationship.
He eventually started to drive again, and the woman said he fired the gun out of the window at one point.
Smith stopped at an interstate lake near Hershey where his vehicle was parked. He told the victim he was sorry for what he had done, then got in his vehicle and left. The woman drove home and called 911 at 3:40 a.m.
The State Patrol was called to assist at 6 a.m. Wednesday and found Smith’s empty vehicle in Hayes Center later that morning. Smith entered a Hayes Center residence about 8 a.m. and remained until he surrendered and was arrested at 2:45 p.m.
The house was three blocks from the Hayes Center Public Schools. Law enforcement worked with school officials during the standoff to ensure staff and students remained safe.
The patrol’s SWAT team was activated during the standoff as Smith was believed to be armed.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!