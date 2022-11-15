Hershey Public Schools starts esports team

Hershey Public Schools started an eSports team for competitions in the Nebraska Schools eSports Association for the 2022-23 school year.

In a press release, Principal Jeff Steinbeck said esports in Nebraska has grown significantly. The number of schools now has grown in three years to 70 schools participating with sanctioned teams. In 2021-22, there were about 1,300 kids involved in esports across the state.

Jeff Brittenham, science teacher at Hershey schools, is the director of the esports team. The fall varsity esports team consisted of five individual students competing in a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament and six students competing in a Rocket League tournament.

Junior Reagan Bender has qualified to compete in the state Super Smash Bros. Ultimate competition at Hastings College Friday and Saturday. The esports program recently received an anonymous $2,000 donation to support the program.