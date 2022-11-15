 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Hershey Public Schools starts esports team

  • 0

Hershey Public Schools started an eSports team for competitions in the Nebraska Schools eSports Association for the 2022-23 school year.

In a press release, Principal Jeff Steinbeck said esports in Nebraska has grown significantly. The number of schools now has grown in three years to 70 schools participating with sanctioned teams. In 2021-22, there were about 1,300 kids involved in esports across the state.

Jeff Brittenham, science teacher at Hershey schools, is the director of the esports team. The fall varsity esports team consisted of five individual students competing in a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament and six students competing in a Rocket League tournament.

Junior Reagan Bender has qualified to compete in the state Super Smash Bros. Ultimate competition at Hastings College Friday and Saturday. The esports program recently received an anonymous $2,000 donation to support the program.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Small plane crashes east of North Platte

Small plane crashes east of North Platte

Firefighters from Maxwell and Brady responded to the scene that was originally reported to be a grass fire. Law enforcement including the Nebraska State Patrol and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

You can now book reservations and tours through Uber

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News