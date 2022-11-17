Hershey Public Schools teams up with Birdwood Beef

HERSHEY — Locally grown beef is now on the menu for Hershey students, thanks to a historic partnership between the school district and family-owned cattle company Birdwood Beef.

“We believe it is important to show our students that locally grown beef is the best source of beef,” said Jane Davis, superintendent of Hershey Public Schools.

Earlier this year, Davis worked with the school board to search for a local beef vendor for the school’s food service program. Not only did Birdwood Beef meet all USDA requirements for serving beef in schools, she said, the Star family has been commended for its responsible conservation practices in raising cattle for production.

“Living in Nebraska, in the heart of beef country, we are excited to be able to showcase a product that was raised here by a family that has been a part of our school and community for generations,” Davis said.

The partnership is estimated to bring 1,600 pounds of locally produced ground beef into Hershey schools this school year. All dishes on the school’s lunch menu containing beef will feature Birdwood Beef.

Made fresh in the Hershey kitchens, these entrees range from spaghetti and goulash to tater hot dish and tacos, said Kim Lows, Food Service director for Lunchtime Solutions.

“This means local beef should be served to students here at least once a week,” Lows said. “Our team is proud to support this effort. Building lasting partnerships with local producers and our school customers is something we value.”

Lunchtime Solutions has managed Hershey schools’ food service program since 2015.

Birdwood Beef distributes meat from cattle raised by Star Cattle Company, run by the Star family for more than 100 years on their ranch east of Hershey.

“We were over the moon when Hershey Public School approached us about having our meat processed specifically for the school lunch program,” said Kayla Star, co-owner of Birdwood Beef and Star Cattle Company.