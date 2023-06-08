Hershey Public Schools will receive $100,000 as part of the 2023-24 reVISION Action Grant through the Nebraska Department of Education.

The reVISION Action Grant aims to assist schools in the effort to improve and expand education through career and technical programs to better meet Nebraska workforce demands. The funds from this grant will be used to strengthen the district’s new agriculture program by increasing the opportunity for safe, hands-on learning experiences that are typically not available prior to entering the workforce.

Hershey’s budget proposal for the grant focused on the purchase of a variety of simulators that will provide an equitable way for all students to access growth and learning in multiple agriculture related career fields.

In the area of plant sciences, a phytotronics germination chamber will allow students to experience the process of seed germination, and a grow tower will allow students to plant, grow and harvest greens and herbs year round in an indoor setting. Additionally hydroponics and plant systems packages will bring supplemental curriculum and tools to the classroom.

In the area of food production, the purchase of a beef learning lab kit will guide students through activities related to anatomy, breeds, conformation, meat cuts, medicine labels and inserts and animal handling. The purchase of a fish farm tank will equip students with experience in one of the fastest growing areas of animal food production, a form of aquaculture in which fish are raised to be sold as food.

In the area of animal and vet sciences, the purchase of a swine breeder simulator will help students learn about and practice artificial insemination and swine birthing techniques. Similarly, the purchase of a bovine birthing and ultrasound simulator will allow students to practice ultrasound techniques as well as calf pulling with a variety of calf positions and pulling straps. The purchase of an animal systems package will bring supplemental curriculum, models and simulators to the classroom.

A vet tech lab will equip the classroom with equine, canine and feline models to help students become familiar with the anatomy of domestic and farm animals. Additionally, animal bathing supplies will supplement teaching and provide hands-on learning related to animal bathing techniques for both daily and medical care.

The grant will allow all students to experience and engage in skill-based learning while prioritizing safety and equity. The use of simulators to assist students in building job-related skills will also strengthen and better prepare students for the work-based learning program Hershey implemented during the 2022-23 school year. The activities funded by the grant also create partnership opportunities between FFA and FBLA students to market and sell produced goods, helping reinforce entrepreneurial and teamwork skills.

Assistance in writing this grant came from Donavan Phoenix, Jeff Steinbeck, Sarah Ostmeyer, Jane Davis and ESU 16’s Loree Cain and Melissa Engel.