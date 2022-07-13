 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hershey student places 6th in SkillsUSA plumbing competition

  • 0

Issac Weekly of Hershey High School’s SkillsUSA team placed sixth out of 30 competitors from June 20 to 24 at the national competition in Atlanta.

Weekly qualified for national competition by placing first in plumbing at the Nebraska SkillsUSA competition in April. While in Atlanta, he took written tests and skills tests in plumbing.

Plumbing contestants “rough-in” hot- and cold-water lines with copper tubing as well as sanitary drainage, waste and vent lines with cast iron and PVC plastic for a water closet, a lavatory, a washer box and a floor drain. Water pipes are pressure-tested on completed projects.

Professional plumbers and pipefitters judge the contestants on accuracy, workmanship, proper selection and use of tools and supplies and proper safety procedures.

Weekly plans to pursue a degree in engineering in college.

Will Winchester is the SkillsUSA sponsor for Hershey Public Schools.

